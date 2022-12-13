Iran imposes sanctions on British, EU officials, institutes for “supporting terrorism”

TEHRAN, Dec. 12 — The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday imposed new sanctions on a number of individuals and institutions from the European Union (EU) and Britain for their “intentional support of terrorism and terrorist groups” against Iran.

In two statements published on its website, the ministry said it sanctions the EU and British officials and institutions for their intentional actions “in support of terrorism” as well as “inciting terrorism, violence and hatemongering” against Iran.

The sanctions will prohibit the targeted individuals from obtaining visas and entering Iran and will freeze their assets and bank accounts inside Iran, said the statements.

Britain on Friday imposed sanctions on 10 Iranian officials over alleged human rights violations, particularly during the recent protests in Iran that erupted following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

In reaction to the sanctions and the “meddlesome” remarks of some British officials regarding Iran’s internal affairs, the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday summoned British Ambassador to Tehran Simon Shercliff.

Amini died in a Tehran hospital on Sept. 16, a few days after she collapsed at a police station. Iran has accused the United States and some other Western countries of “inciting riots and supporting terrorists” in the country after Amini’s death. (Xinhua)