Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Iran imposes sanctions on British, EU officials, institutes for “supporting terrorism”
Iran imposes sanctions on British, EU officials, institutes for “supporting terrorism”
Asia

Iran imposes sanctions on British, EU officials, institutes for “supporting terrorism”

December 13, 2022

TEHRAN, Dec. 12 — The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday imposed new sanctions on a number of individuals and institutions from the European Union (EU) and Britain for their “intentional support of terrorism and terrorist groups” against Iran.
In two statements published on its website, the ministry said it sanctions the EU and British officials and institutions for their intentional actions “in support of terrorism” as well as “inciting terrorism, violence and hatemongering” against Iran.
The sanctions will prohibit the targeted individuals from obtaining visas and entering Iran and will freeze their assets and bank accounts inside Iran, said the statements.
Britain on Friday imposed sanctions on 10 Iranian officials over alleged human rights violations, particularly during the recent protests in Iran that erupted following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
In reaction to the sanctions and the “meddlesome” remarks of some British officials regarding Iran’s internal affairs, the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday summoned British Ambassador to Tehran Simon Shercliff.
Amini died in a Tehran hospital on Sept. 16, a few days after she collapsed at a police station. Iran has accused the United States and some other Western countries of “inciting riots and supporting terrorists” in the country after Amini’s death. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 82
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

China prepared to play all FIFA World Cup...

August 23, 2021

Taiwan lists four more high-risk countries over Omicron

November 29, 2021

China’s non-communist parties introduce their missions, contributions

March 8, 2018

New China-bashing term shows obsolete West-centric mindset

March 9, 2018

DPRK urges South Korea to stop military drills...

May 18, 2018

World Bank believes East Asia can conquer agricultural...

March 24, 2018

China-Africa Development Fund reaches 10 bln USD

September 1, 2018

No military parade to mark CPC centenary: senior...

March 23, 2021

Indian authorities seal 30 centers of rape convict...

August 28, 2017

Philippine president dismisses high-ranking military officers over alleged...

August 13, 2018