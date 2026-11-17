TEHRAN/MANAMA, Nov. 17– Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said Tuesday that it struck a radar system belonging to the U.S. Army in southern Bahrain, while Bahrain claimed it intercepted Iranian drones.

The “precise operation” targeting the Sheikh Isa Air Base was in response to the “continued violations” of Iranian airspace by the “aggressive” U.S. Army’s drones, the IRGC said in a statement on its official Sepah News.

The strike, carried out using the IRGC’s combat drones, was within the framework of countering U.S. troops’ “hostile movements” in the West Asia region, it said.

The IRGC warned that the continuation of “aggression” against Iran’s airspace and using military bases and facilities in the region to take hostile actions against the country will not go unanswered, stressing that the U.S. Army will be responsible for the consequences of such actions.

Meanwhile, the Bahrain Defense Force (BDF) said Tuesday that its air defense systems had foiled a number of Iranian aerial attacks targeting the kingdom.

The BDF General Command said all its military branches and units remain at the highest level of combat readiness and are fully prepared to defend the country. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 13