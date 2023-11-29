Investing in Minds: GKD Awards Full-Tuition Scholarships to NUST Students

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 29 — Grandview Klein Diamonds Namibia (GKD) has announced the award of educational scholarships to two deserving female students from the Namibia University of Science & Technology (NUST). Ester Puye-Ipawa Ndatyoonawa Ndadi, an Electronics and telecommunications major from the Ohangwena region, and Rian Iyaloo Helao, an Environmental Health Sciences major from the Oshana region, were presented with the scholarships during a formal ceremony held on November 24th, 2023, at NUST’s campus. The scholarships will cover the full tuition costs, enabling these exceptional students to complete their degrees.

“These scholarships signify more than financial assistance; they symbolize GKD’s steadfast dedication to creating pathways for success and dismantling barriers that hinder the pursuit of knowledge,” said Ester Hakwenye, a director of Grandview Klein Namibia. By supporting the education of these talented individuals, GKD is investing not only in their brighter futures but also in the prosperity of the communities they represent.

Grandview Klein stands as a fervent advocate for the UN Sustainability Goals (SDGs), placing particular emphasis on gender equality (SDG 5) and quality education (SDG 4), both integral components of the company’s fundamental values and pursuits. With a profound dedication to advancement and uplifting women in southern Africa, GKD acknowledges the significant impact of education in shaping a more promising tomorrow. Beyond its endeavours in diamond manufacturing, the company goes the extra mile by actively channelling investments into the people of Namibia, prioritizing education and healthcare as cornerstones of its initiatives.

Moshe Klein, president of Grandview Klein Diamonds, expressed the importance of this initiative, stating, “Today marks a significant moment as we extend our support to the academic aspirations of two outstanding students at Namibia University of Science & Technology. Education is the cornerstone of development, and it is our honour to offer them these scholarships, ensuring they can complete their college education unhindered by financial constraints.”

Grandview Klein Namibia is no stranger to providing support to schools and other organizations in need throughout Namibia. Just six months ago (May 2023), GKD and its local Namibian partners at Philippine Angula Development Investments completely refurbished the Eros Primary School’s computer science room with all new, state-of-the-art equipment, new walls, and a ceiling, and donated sanitary ware to ensure that young women do not miss school due to personal hygiene reasons.

Klein further emphasized, “We acknowledge that fostering talented individuals and providing them with tools and opportunities are key to nurturing Namibia’s future leaders. This initiative with NUST will be the first of many to come in the future.”

Expressing gratitude during the scholarship distribution, Rian Iyaloo Helao remarked, “This scholarship not only relieves my financial constraints but also reinforces my belief in education’s power to drive long-term socio-economic growth and empowerment. I’m excited and grateful for the opportunities ahead. These scholarships inspire me to strive for excellence in my studies and contribute meaningfully to society.”

The ceremony was attended by esteemed dignitaries, members of the media, and special guests, including Dr. Lisho Mundia from the Ministry of Higher Education, Technology, and Innovation, and Mr. Rehabeam Nepaya from the Ministry of Mines and Energy.