India’s New Delhi chokes under hazardous haze as post-Diwali air quality hits emergency level

NEW DELHI, Nov. 8 — A thick, toxic haze enveloped New Delhi on Sunday morning as air quality plunged into the severe category.

The sharp deterioration followed widespread overnight firecracker celebrations during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, pushing the overall Air Quality Index to a hazardous 483, with multiple locations across the capital recording readings above 400, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The spike came just two days after authorities enforced Stage III emergency measures to combat anticipated post-festival smog, which is causing severe visibility issues and respiratory distress.

The air quality crisis stems from a combination of seasonal factors, including low wind speeds, winter moisture, and stubble burning in neighboring states, which significantly increases fine particulate matter (PM 2.5 and PM 10).

Compounded by year-round vehicular emissions, industrial activity, and construction dust, New Delhi continues to rank among the world’s most polluted capital cities. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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