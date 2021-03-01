Indian PM gets his first COVID-19 vaccine dose as country begins phase-2 of vaccination drive.

NEW DELHI, Mar 1-- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, on Monday. The Covaxin vaccine is manufactured by "Bharat Biotech" company. The phase 2 of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine drive began in India on Monday as Modi took his first vaccine dose at Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). This phase would inoculate those above the age of 60 and those over 45 with comorbidities. Nearly 15 million people have been covered so far in the COVID-19 nationwide vaccination drive, which began on Jan. 16. The vaccines will be administered free of cost at government hospitals and health centers, while 250 Indian Rupees (around 3.40 U.S. dollars) will be charged from individuals at private health facilities. Meanwhile, India continues to register over 15,000 daily COVID-19 cases. According to the official figures released by the federal health ministry, six states Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have shown a surge in new COVID-19 cases. Xinhua