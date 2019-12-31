Indian gov’t to give 5G spectrum for trails to all telecom players

NEW DELHI, Dec. 31 -- The Indian government has decided to allocate spectrum to all telecom operators and equipment makers for the upcoming 5G trials in the country, officials said Tuesday. The announcement was made by India's federal technology and communications minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday while speaking at a function. "The government has decided to give 5G Spectrum for trial to all operators in the country," he said. Local media reports said the decision would allow Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei to conduct super-fast speed 5G network trials in India. "We have also read the news in media and we thank the Indian government for their continued faith in Huawei," local media quoted the Chinese company, Huawei India CEO Jay Chen said. "We firmly believe that only technology innovations and high-quality networks will be the key to rejuvenating the Indian telecom industry. We have our full confidence in the Modi government to drive 5G in India. We have our full confidence in the Indian government and industry to partner with the best technology for India's own long-term benefit and also for cross-industry development. Huawei is always committed to India." India has over 600 million internet users. Xinhau