Increase in Confiscated Drugs Seized in 2021 In Comparision to 2020

WINDHOEK, FEB 4 – The Namibian Police Force has said there was an increase in drugs confiscated in 2021 compared to 2020 with a difference in value of almost 20 million dollars worth of drugs between the two years. Statistics obtained by Namibia Daily News indicate that drugs worth an amount of N$35 575 280 were seized in 2021, as opposed to N$17 369 010 that was recorded in the previous year, 2020.

“The statistic revealed that drugs with an amount of N$17 369 010 were confiscated in 2020 in comparison with drugs amounting to N$35 575 280 seized in 2021. This shows that there is an increase in drugs confiscated in 2021 compared to 2020,” read the statement signed by Inspector-General of the Namibian Police Force, Sebastian Ndeitunga.

Two tonnes of Cannabis ( 2 634, 048 kg) worth N$26 340 480, 60 354 tablets of Mandrax worth N$7 242 480 and 2 743 grams of Methcathinone worth an estimated N$1 371 500 were part of the consignment of drugs that police successfully retrieved.

Meanwhile, 937 grams of Cocaine Powder worth N$468 500, 740 units of Crack Cocaine worth N$74 000 and one straw of Crystal Meth worth N$200 were also seized.

10 capsules of MDMA (N$1 200), 400 grams of Magic Mushrooms (N$72 000) and 41 stickers of LSD (N4 920) complete the haul confiscated by the police in 2021. – musa@namibiadailynews.info