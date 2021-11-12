Immaculant Real Estate in collaboration with Deka Realtors to host Housing Sale Expo in Osona Village. 

Windhoek, Nov 12 – – The Osona Village Development Project, an initiative by Preferred Land Development Holdings (PLDH) in partnership the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF), continues to serve as a catalyst at addressing the need for affordable housing and improving the lives of Namibian citizens. Since the historical ground-breaking ceremony by his Excellency President Hage Geingob in 2016, and the first hand-over of 9 houses in 2017 by the Patron of the development, Dr. Libertine Amadhila, Osona Village, there are currently 1 184 occupied houses by deserving and qualifying owners. In addition, there are close to 500 houses under construction and come the end of 2021, Osona Village will see a community of approximately 5 000 people. Osona Village has now moved into construction of Extension 4, with 14 extensions planned for the entire project consisting of +/- 14 000 houses.

In view of this, the multi Award-winning agency based in Osona Village, Immaculant Real Estate in collaboration with Deka Realtors, is embarking on its biggest sales mission to date, planned from Thursday the 25th to Sunday 28th of November 2021. The Osona Village Housing Expo aims to help Namibians in the full process of accessing affordable housing by creating a special limited time offering.

Together with our current developers we have created special offers and incentives which will only be available during the Housing Expo, such as discounted home selling prices, free alarm system or appliances, incentives for youth under the age of 35, in addition, each buyer will receive seedlings towards the Plant-a-Tree Campaign.

It is worth noting that local Financial Institutions, who already finance homes at Osona Village such as FNB, Standard Bank, Bank Windhoek, Nedbank, Bank BIC and First Capital have availed dedicated home loan consultants to assist with pre-approvals or assessments for clients that register with our agents prior to the Expo, which in some cases will be free.

In our partnership with MTC, selected homes sold during the Expo will receive a discounted SpectraHome package for 12+ months. SpectraHome provides high speed internet connection that ensures you’re always ahead of time. The speed and bandwidth capabilities of Spectra mean more rapid access to all your data and applications while ensuring your home has seamless uploading and downloading for home entertainment, live streaming, smart home functionalities and all other internet-based requirements and technology. This in itself is a major contribution towards Osona Village’s journey and goal into becoming a smart city.

Most of our current and prospective home owners work in Windhoek which is about 55 km from Osona, and transportation may be a challenge for them. This will no longer be the case, in partnership with Namib Contract Holding (NCH) a subsidiary of Kalahari Holdings Limited, a passenger transport service will be offered. With NCH realigning their focus towards commuters and their intention to undertake new routes, they have availed luxury buses to transport passengers commuting between Osona and Windhoek daily at discounted pricing rates.

Lastly, it is also worth noting that the Housing Expo is to coincide with the already established Black Friday tradition, thus for the first time in the Namibian history, there will be a Black Friday sale on houses, thereby breaking the norm of spending on liabilities as to buying a property which is an asset.

Osona allows one to forget the hustle and bustle of the city, yet it’s only a stone-throw away! Osona brings back a lot of childhood memories, of knowing and chatting to your neighbours kids play safely in the streets enjoying themselves without a worry in the world! A new community what we can determine the future.

For more information, you can contact us at Tel: +264 81 780 4604/+264 81 129 265

info@imreal.estate / info@dekarealtors.com

