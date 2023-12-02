Trending Now
Home FeatureSports ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 to Kick Off in Nepal
ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 to Kick Off in Nepal
Sports

ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 to Kick Off in Nepal

December 2, 2023

Staff Reporter

Kathmandu, December 1: The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has officially announced that Nepal will host the inaugural series of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, commencing on February 17. The tournament opener will feature Nepal facing off against the Netherlands and Namibia.

This marks the second instalment of League 2, and the tournament is scheduled to run until 2027. Notably, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has expanded the participating teams to eight for this edition, as opposed to the previous inaugural series which featured seven teams.

Paras Khadka, the secretary of CAN, conveyed his excitement about hosting the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 series in Nepal. He particularly highlighted the inclusion of the Netherlands, a team that recently participated in the ICC Cricket World Cup and secured victories against formidable opponents such as South Africa and Bangladesh.

Emphasizing the significance of each game in the league, Khadka commented, “Every game is important in the league. On top of that, we are all excited that the Netherlands, which has played in the World Cup, will come.”

Reflecting on Nepal’s performance in the first edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, where they finished third behind Scotland and Oman, Khadka noted that this secured their qualification for the ICC World Cup Qualifiers held in Zimbabwe.

As Nepal gears up to host this prestigious cricket tournament, anticipation is high among players and fans alike for a thrilling series that promises to showcase top-notch cricketing talent and foster international camaraderie on the cricket field.

Post Views: 58
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

MTC holds boxing indaba with boxing stables

July 22, 2019

Young Brazilians go three points clear after victory

May 28, 2018

10 players to represent Namibia in Chess events

March 27, 2019

A Decade of Duels: Bafana Bafana vs. Namibia...

September 9, 2023

Moses to fight Tagoe in Ghana

August 15, 2018

Dream team preparing for Under-23 Afcon qualifiers against...

October 26, 2018

Absence of league impacted quality of football: Mannetti

April 17, 2018

Mensah elected as NRU presiden

April 9, 2018

Zimbabwe coach left frustrated after dismal performance against...

November 24, 2023

Third leg of Nedbank Rock and Rut XC...

June 15, 2018
Make your brand stand out!



100% secure your website.