ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 to Kick Off in Nepal

Staff Reporter

Kathmandu, December 1: The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has officially announced that Nepal will host the inaugural series of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, commencing on February 17. The tournament opener will feature Nepal facing off against the Netherlands and Namibia.

This marks the second instalment of League 2, and the tournament is scheduled to run until 2027. Notably, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has expanded the participating teams to eight for this edition, as opposed to the previous inaugural series which featured seven teams.

Paras Khadka, the secretary of CAN, conveyed his excitement about hosting the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 series in Nepal. He particularly highlighted the inclusion of the Netherlands, a team that recently participated in the ICC Cricket World Cup and secured victories against formidable opponents such as South Africa and Bangladesh.

Emphasizing the significance of each game in the league, Khadka commented, “Every game is important in the league. On top of that, we are all excited that the Netherlands, which has played in the World Cup, will come.”

Reflecting on Nepal’s performance in the first edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, where they finished third behind Scotland and Oman, Khadka noted that this secured their qualification for the ICC World Cup Qualifiers held in Zimbabwe.

As Nepal gears up to host this prestigious cricket tournament, anticipation is high among players and fans alike for a thrilling series that promises to showcase top-notch cricketing talent and foster international camaraderie on the cricket field.