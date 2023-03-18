Huawei launches Wi-Fi 7 for east African market to spur internet connectivity

NAIROBI, March 18 — Chinese technology firm Huawei on Friday launched its latest Wi-Fi technology, Wi-Fi 7 for the east African market in a bid to revolutionize internet connectivity.

Matamela Mashau, Huawei Chief Technology Officer for Southern Africa, told journalists in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, that the innovation was driven by consumer demand for faster download and upload speeds as well as the need to connect multiple devices to the Internet.

“The Wi-Fi 7 effectively doubles the number of devices that can effectively work with high-speed internet access, ensuring that a home or an office can comfortably accommodate up to 120 smart television sets, computers and smartphones at any one time,” Mashau said.

He revealed that the Wi-Fi 7 is a set of new protocols for routers that brings to the market the fastest possible internet with speeds of up to 500Mps for each device and a combined speed of up to 30 Gigabits per second.

The launch comes at a time when the Kenyan government is pushing ahead with its drive to deepen internet access and use by setting up tech hubs across the country.

Mashau said the organizations are increasingly shifting from wired to wireless connectivity, with employees consistently needing to be always connected regardless of their geographical location.

He noted that besides offering previously unattainable data rates, Wi-Fi 7 has lower latency, increased network capacity as well as a highly boosted efficiency. (Xinhua)