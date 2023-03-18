Trending Now
Home InternationalTechnology Huawei launches Wi-Fi 7 for east African market to spur internet connectivity
Huawei launches Wi-Fi 7 for east African market to spur internet connectivity
Technology

Huawei launches Wi-Fi 7 for east African market to spur internet connectivity

March 18, 2023

NAIROBI, March 18 — Chinese technology firm Huawei on Friday launched its latest Wi-Fi technology, Wi-Fi 7 for the east African market in a bid to revolutionize internet connectivity.

Matamela Mashau, Huawei Chief Technology Officer for Southern Africa, told journalists in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, that the innovation was driven by consumer demand for faster download and upload speeds as well as the need to connect multiple devices to the Internet.

“The Wi-Fi 7 effectively doubles the number of devices that can effectively work with high-speed internet access, ensuring that a home or an office can comfortably accommodate up to 120 smart television sets, computers and smartphones at any one time,” Mashau said.

He revealed that the Wi-Fi 7 is a set of new protocols for routers that brings to the market the fastest possible internet with speeds of up to 500Mps for each device and a combined speed of up to 30 Gigabits per second.

The launch comes at a time when the Kenyan government is pushing ahead with its drive to deepen internet access and use by setting up tech hubs across the country.

Mashau said the organizations are increasingly shifting from wired to wireless connectivity, with employees consistently needing to be always connected regardless of their geographical location.

He noted that besides offering previously unattainable data rates, Wi-Fi 7 has lower latency, increased network capacity as well as a highly boosted efficiency.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 17
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Scientists develop device to power electronics with Wi-Fi...

January 28, 2019

New study delves into human brain’s memory retrieval...

January 14, 2019

MTC launches fibre optic solutions for businesses

October 31, 2018

China tests new-generation exascale supercomputer prototype

January 17, 2019

Russia to invest 7.78 bln USD in space...

January 23, 2019

China’s Huawei to promote smart cities in Africa

May 26, 2019

Swallowable pill-sized microcomputer to monitor gut health passes...

January 9, 2018

Elon Musk decides to terminate Twitter deal

July 9, 2022

INNOVATIVE LEADERS MAKING THE CONNECTION.

November 18, 2020

Amazon’s first cashierless hi-tech grocery store opens to...

January 24, 2018

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.
Powered by