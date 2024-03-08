Huawei Fuels Global Learning Initiative

By Lylie Happiness

The UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning has embarked on a groundbreaking project aimed at bolstering digital skills among literacy educators in the relentless pursuit of eradicating illiteracy worldwide. The generous backing from Huawei plays a pivotal role in nurturing digital talent and empowering educators.

Isabell Kempf, representing UNESCO, emphasized at the Huawei Talent Summit during MWC 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, that the digital revolution has fundamentally reshaped our society. Despite the increased accessibility to vast information through information and communication technologies, individuals face the critical task of developing skills to navigate, analyze, and synthesize information effectively. Lifelong learning emerges as the key framework for fostering a population capable of distinguishing fact from fiction.

To nurture digital talent, Kempf stressed the need to empower educators with digital skills. This imperative extends beyond effectively teaching students in a technology-driven environment to include bridging the digital divide for those facing digital exclusion. The UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning is spearheading a project across various countries within the UNESCO Global Alliance for Literacy, with a recent addition being the Kingdom of Morocco, thanks to the support from Huawei.

In a proud announcement, Kempf disclosed that, with the generous support from Huawei, the project is extending its reach to an additional country: the Kingdom of Morocco. The initiative aims to support 10,000 youths, literacy teachers, trainers, supervisors, and managers, enabling them to incorporate technologies in literacy teaching and learning, as well as in their professional development. Substantial training sessions are planned as part of the nationwide rollout scheduled for 2025.

Kempf concluded by inviting everyone to join UNESCO in promoting lifelong learning, emphasizing the importance of developing critical, reflective, and adaptable learners for a digital economy. She asserted that lifelong learning lays the foundation for cultivating these skills, empowering individuals to thrive in the evolving digital landscape.

Vicky Zhang, Vice President of Huawei’s Corporate Communications Department, echoed this sentiment at the same event. Zhang highlighted projects like “Seeds for the Future” as platforms for making connections and learning from experiences. Encouraging young leaders, she urged them to share their voices, become role models, and use the provided platforms, resources, and support to make positive impacts.

In her closing remarks, Zhang emphasized the importance of staying connected and being role models for others in the pursuit of a digitally inclusive and empowered global community.- Namibia Daily News