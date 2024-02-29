Huawei Consultant Advocates for Embracing Digital Economy and Connectivity to Fuel Future Job Growth

By Lylie Happiness

Barcelona,Spain, February 29- During the MWC 2024 event in Barcelona, Spain, Marius Engelbrecht, a Senior Strategy Consultant for Huawei in South Africa, underscored the critical importance of embracing the digital economy for future job creation. He pointed out China’s forward-thinking approach to integrating technology across various sectors such as government services, healthcare, education, and business, highlighting the significant impact on job growth.

Engelbrecht emphasized the urgent need for adaptation to avoid being left behind in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. He pointed out that industries like smart agriculture and mining could benefit immensely from innovation and the adoption of new technologies. The failure to evolve, he warned, could result in missing out on the transformative opportunities presented by the digital economy.

In his presentation, Engelbrecht also delved into the evolution of connectivity—from 2G, which was primarily voice-based, through 3G and 4G, which introduced data and connected devices, to the advent of 5G. He elucidated the shift from 4G to 5G, noting the substantial benefits beyond just enhanced broadband capabilities. He explained that the transition to 5G would significantly benefit various industry verticals due to its specificity and capacity to support advanced technologies like virtual reality, augmented reality, and extended reality. These advancements, according to Engelbrecht, are merging the real and digital worlds, a convergence that can only be fully realized with the expansion of our network infrastructure.

Engelbrecht concluded by highlighting the dual nature of 5G networks and their potential to revolutionize our interaction with the digital world, stressing the importance of embracing these changes to secure a place in the future digital economy.- Namibia Daily News