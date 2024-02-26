Huawei Cloud Showcases Top AI Innovations at MWC 2024

By Lylie Happiness

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 is happening in Barcelona from February 26 to 29. Huawei Cloud plans to work closely with its customers and partners to share exciting updates, including new products and solutions, at events like the Go Cloud Grow Global forum and the Cloud Native Elite Club seminar. They will also display their latest technologies, such as Pangu models and virtual humans, throughout the conference.

At this year’s Huawei Cloud Summit, the focus is on how Huawei Cloud supports AI applications, aiming to provide services for everything. The event has attracted over 500 leaders and experts from various fields, including telecommunications, finance, and the internet, to discuss how Huawei Cloud is bringing forward 10 new AI-based innovations, especially with Pangu models, to offer a smart, industry-specific infrastructure.

In this new age of AI and 3D internet, Huawei Cloud has developed a media infrastructure that focuses on being efficient, providing a great user experience, and being able to evolve. Jamy Lyu, the President of Huawei Cloud Media Services, mentioned that Huawei Cloud has created solutions that fit different industries’ needs. For instance, Huawei Cloud MetaStudio can produce content faster and of higher quality, and services like Huawei Cloud Live enhance live streaming experiences.

Huawei Cloud also emphasized the importance of combining cloud and AI technologies to help spread and improve AI globally. At the Summit, Bruno Zhang introduced the Global Leap Program, which aims to foster technical sharing, discussions, and showcasing best practices in cloud and AI.

For future growth, Huawei Cloud offers services in AIGC and 3D spaces that allow for real-time interactions, improving business and user experiences, according to Lyu.

Jim Lu, President of the European Region for Huawei, mentioned in his speech at the summit that intelligence technology would create new opportunities for Europe in the coming decade. He expressed hope that ICT could help unlock the full potential of smart technologies worldwide and support Europe’s digital and intelligent industry transformation.