HKSAR chief executive welcomes new director of Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of State Council

HONG KONG, Feb. 13 -- Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam on Thursday extended a warm welcome to the appointment of Xia Baolong as director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council. The State Council, China's cabinet, has appointed Xia as director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, replacing Zhang Xiaoming. Lam issued a statement on the appointment of Xia, saying that the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office has a close relationship with the HKSAR government, as the office is responsible for Hong Kong affairs in the central government. The appointment of Xia as the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office director in addition to his capacity as the vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference is testimony to the importance the central government attaches to Hong Kong and Macao affairs, she said. Lam said she had no doubt that under the leadership of Xia, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office will continue its support for the work of the HKSAR government in fully and thoroughly implementing "one country, two systems," taking forward the development of Hong Kong in various aspects and ensuring the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong. Xinhua