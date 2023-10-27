Hatika Adult Education Centre: Illuminating Futures in Windhoek’s Goreangab Community

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 27 — In the heart of the Goreangab informal settlement in Windhoek, the Hatika Adult Education Centre shines as a beacon of hope for the local community. Established on May 4, 2019, by the dedicated educator Wilfried Mbamba, this transformative institution has been a catalyst for enriching lives and shaping futures through education.

A vital contributor to the success of the Hatika Adult Education Centre is the Capricorn Foundation. Their substantial donation of over N$ 45,000 has been instrumental in providing new laptops, learning materials, and the construction of a new classroom, significantly enhancing the learning experience for the students.

The Centre offers a wide range of courses designed to meet the diverse needs of the community. These courses include language classes in English and Afrikaans, as well as practical skills such as Basic Computer Levels 1 and 2, Sign Language, Knitting, Arts and Crafts, Financial Literacy, Small Business Management, and Women’s Empowerment. Additionally, they offer Learner’s License classes. These courses equip students with valuable skills, enhancing their employability and improving their quality of life.

The Capricorn Foundation, with a focus on economic advancement, education, and training, plays a pivotal role in creating pathways to a brighter future through initiatives like the Hatika Adult Education Centre. Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs and Executive Officer of the Capricorn Foundation, expressed their commitment to community development and sustainable impact, in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals and Harambee Prosperity Plan.

With a proud enrollment of 89 registered students actively participating in the various courses offered, the Hatika Adult Education Centre is not just an institution; it’s a community-driven initiative that has become a hub for education and skill development. This achievement is made possible through the dedication and passion of volunteers who generously contribute their time every Saturday.

Wilfried Mbamba, the driving force behind the Hatika Adult Education Centre, is a teacher by profession and an unwavering believer in the boundless potential of education. Under his guidance, the Centre symbolizes hope and progress in the Goreangab informal settlement. Wilfried expressed his gratitude, saying, “We are immensely proud of the accomplishments of the Hatika Adult Education Centre. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Capricorn Foundation for their unwavering commitment to education and community development through their generous support, which has allowed us to provide even greater value to our students.”