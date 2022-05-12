Happy 93th birthday to founding president Sam Nuyoma

OSHAKTATI, May 12 – President Hage Geingob has extended his best wishes, on behalf of all, to the founding president and father of the Namibian nation, Sam Nuyoma, who turned 93 today.

“May 12 is a day many Namibians remember with affection on this special day, 93 years ago in 1929, a son who would emerge as a courageous and leading figure of our land was born and raised at the village of Etunda-Okahao in the Omusati region,“ he said in his message.

This day stands tall and marks the outstanding leadership demonstrated by Nuyoma in the 93 years of his illustrious life, Present Geingob said.

The country is blessed to have benefited from Nuyoma’s wisdom, guidance and purposeful leadership during his successful period as president of the liberation movement, Swapo, and as the founding president of Namibia.

“The foundation set by the former president set the pace for the Namibian house, a peaceful, stable country, with a government that is working for the prosperity of all its citizens,” President Geingob said wishing the founding president continued good health and a good rest, as he enjoys his well-deserved retirement, on behalf of the government and people of Namibia. – Namibia Daily News