Gunmen kidnap 5 in Nigeria attacks

ABUJA, Dec. 19 -- Five people including a district head were kidnapped by gunmen in two separate attacks in Nigeria's northern state of Kaduna, said the police on Thursday. A group of gunmen intercepted a bus near the Birnin-Gwari area of Kaduna on Wednesday, taking away two people, including the district head, Yakubu Sabo, the spokesman for the state's police, told Xinhua. Sabo said three others were abducted by unknown gunmen on the same day at Sabon Tasha, a town in Chikun local government area of Kaduna. "The entire bush around the two areas have been thoroughly combed with a view to rescuing the victims and apprehending the culprits to face justice," the police spokesman said. Xinhau