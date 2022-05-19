Grootfontein teachers warn parents about suspicious online gaming websites

By Joe-Chintha Garises

GROOTFONTEIN, May 19 – Grootfontein Secondary School teachers are warning about an online game that is causing a change of behaviour in some learners using that website.

In a statement earlier this week, teachers and counsellors urged parents to supervise their children’s online activity when it comes to gaming.

Upon noting behavioural changes in some learners, teachers at the school decided to investigate.

They came across a website called Chucky’s Cheese Restaurant which is a game that invites learners to make dares and later threatens them if they don’t carry out the dare. Amongst the dares mentioned are strangling a friend, killing a teacher or burning your house etc.

They have also noticed a more dangerous site called FNAF Friday Night at Freddy. All these sites are already active in Namibia. The school warns parents and members of the public to keep a close eye on their children and what they watch on their devices. – Namibia Daily News.

