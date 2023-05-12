Grand Opening of Old Mutual Branch Marks a New Era for Gobabis

By Staff Reporter

Gobabis, May 12 — Old Mutual, the trusted and reliable financial services provider, has set a new milestone in the town of Gobabis with the inauguration of its brand-new branch. The official opening ceremony was a moment of grandeur, filled with energy and excitement. This significant occasion not only underscores Old Mutual’s unwavering commitment to the people of Gobabis but also signals its dedication to delivering excellence and support.

Mignon du Preez, Old Mutual Namibia Group Marketing, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Executive, welcomed guests with great enthusiasm, expressing, “Today, we are filled with joy as we celebrate the launch of our new Old Mutual Gobabis branch. As Abraham Lincoln once said, the best way to predict the future is to create it, and we are forging a bright future for the people of Gobabis.”

Du Preez further emphasized, “This branch signifies more than just a physical space; it embodies a promise to the people of Gobabis. A promise that Old Mutual will be there every step of the way, empowering you to navigate the financial landscape with confidence and ease.”

Logan Fransman, Old Mutual Chief Operating Officer, expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the successful opening of the new branch. “We extend our heartfelt appreciation for your presence and unwavering support. Old Mutual is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and respect, as we serve the people of Gobabis.”

Old Mutual is excited about its future in Gobabis and takes pride in being a part of this vibrant and dynamic community. With the establishment of its new branch, the company aims to make a positive impact and assist the people of Gobabis in achieving their financial aspirations. – Namibia Daily News