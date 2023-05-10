Golfers Tee Off for a Worthy Cause in Nedbank for Good Series

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, May 10 — The second round of the Nedbank for Good Series is set to take place on Saturday, May 13, at the Gobabis Golf Club, located in the eastern part of Windhoek.

This year, the highly anticipated successor to the renowned Nedbank for Autism Series will feature 10 events across Namibia, aiming to raise awareness and provide assistance to various social institutions, initiatives, and projects through golf days. Each event will conclude with a donation component, giving players the opportunity to contribute funds that will be directed to different charity organizations.

As part of the series, the Rössing Foundation’s Mobile Laboratory for Science and Mathematics has been introduced, supported by an initial donation of N$250,000 from Nedbank Namibia. This mobile laboratory will visit schools in remote areas that lack easy access to education centres, facilitating learning in subjects such as English, mathematics, and science.

Dan Zwiebel, the DZ Golf Coordinator and organizer of the Nedbank for Good Series expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event and the new developments being implemented. He emphasized the importance of making a positive impact on Namibian communities through golf and highlighted the addition of a women’s category in this year’s series, aiming to encourage more women to participate in the sport while contributing to those in need.

Uparura Kuvare, the Executive Director of the Rössing Foundation, reflected on the success of the series launch in February and praised the well-organized event. He emphasized the significance of providing science-based experiments and quality education to students, stating that there is a high demand for support in delivering science education at schools. The Rössing Foundation is now working on acquiring a second van to expand its laboratory services based on positive feedback from learners, teachers, and educators.

Gernot de Klerk, Head of Marketing and Communications at Nedbank Namibia, expressed the bank’s honour in being part of the initiative and pledged to maintain the momentum throughout the series. He expressed excitement for the Gobabis round of the Nedbank for Good Series, acknowledging the positive responses from stakeholders and the generous support from the golf community. De Klerk affirmed the commitment to surpass the achievements of the previous Nedbank for Autism Series and ensure the current series reaches new milestones through the collective efforts and compassion of players. – Namibia Daily News