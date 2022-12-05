Trending Now
Home InternationalSPORTS Giroud breaks Henry’s France scoring record
Giroud breaks Henry’s France scoring record
SPORTS

Giroud breaks Henry’s France scoring record

December 5, 2022

DOHA, Dec. 4 — Olivier Giroud became France’s all-time highest scorer with a first-half goal in the World Cup round of 16 match against Poland here on Sunday.
The 36-year-old AC Milan forward latched onto Kylian Mbappe’s pass before turning and firing a shot past goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny just before halftime at Al Thumama stadium.
The strike left Giroud with 52 goals in 116 matches for Les Bleus, surpassing the mark he previously shared with Thierry Henry. (Xinhua)

