Ghanaian president inaugurates Chinese-built industrial park

ACCRA, Dec. 19 -- Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Thursday inaugurated a Chinese-built industrial park project in Tema, a port city close to its capital Accra. The Bright International Free Zones project, built by China's Greenhouse International Development Group, is expected to integrate 100 factories and create around 300,000 jobs. Hailing the project as an example of the growing economic relationship between China and Ghana, the president said the industrial park will help Ghana develop its export market. The establishment of such industrial parks is in line with Ghana's "One District One Factory" policy, said Wang Shiting, Chinese ambassador to Ghana, adding that Chinese companies are willing to invest in Ghana to benefit the two sides. Xinhau

Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo speaks during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo on Dec. 11, 2018. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo (Photo by Kyodo News Stills via Getty Images)