Ghana Coach Nora Hauptle Aims for Victory in 2024 AWCON Qualifiers Against Namibia

Staff Reporter

ACCRA, Ghana, December 1 — In a press briefing on Thursday, Ghana’s national women’s football team coach, Nora Hauptle, expressed unwavering determination to secure a convincing victory in the first leg of the 2024 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) final round qualifying tie against Namibia. The Black Queens, eager to make a strong comeback after missing the last tournament, have their sights set on making the second leg in Namibia a mere formality after smoothly progressing to the final stage of the qualifiers.

Hauptle highlighted the team’s focus on securing a win in the upcoming match. Addressing the press, she stated, “We have had a good training this week and we have all the players fresh and ready. We are looking forward to putting a good performance on the pitch tomorrow. It’s about winning and bringing the result. We are fully determined to fulfill our job in the first leg against Namibia.”

Ghana enters the match as overwhelming favorites, showcasing an impressive record under Hauptle’s leadership. The team boasts nine consecutive wins, with no goals conceded and over 25 goals scored. Hauptle emphasized that the team’s primary objective is to secure a victory, and they will prioritize winning by any means necessary, without fixating on playing flashy football.

The highly anticipated match between Ghana and Namibia is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 1, kicking off at 3:30 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium. As the Black Queens aim to assert their dominance in the 2024 AWCON qualifiers, football enthusiasts await an exciting clash on the pitch, anticipating a strong performance from the Ghanaian team.