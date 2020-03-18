German football supports shifting of Euro to 2021

BERLIN, March 18 -- To postpone the 2020 Euro by one year until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic has met widespread approval of German football. The president of the German association Deutscher Fubball Bund, Fritz Keller, said: "UEFA has taken responsibility for its 55 members. There was no other option than to postpone the 2020 Euro tournament." European football's governing body decided during an emergency video conference involving major stakeholders this Tuesday. The tournament, due to take place from 12 June-12 July this summer, will now run from 11 June to 11 July next year. "There is no screenplay to follow in a difficult situation like that telling us what to do next," German national team manager Oliver Bierhoff commented. German national coach Joachim Loew called the shift of the continental tournament "the best decision." The 60-year-old announced the association has informed the countries internationals. All are in individual training with their clubs. "We would have loved to have played the Euro this summer. Every one of them is passionate about major tournaments, but at present, we must pay attention to much more important issues," Loew underlined. The postponement provides a chance for European leagues that have been suspended to now be completed. National leagues, currently interrupted for an indefinite period, are expected to finish their 2019/2020 campaign until the end of June. According to reports, UEFA intends to play out the Champions League in a final-four tournament in Istanbul end of July. The same pattern is designed for the Euro League in Danzig. The unscheduled interruption of the season for all professional leagues has triggered a controversial and heated debate about the possible financial aid of clubs hit by economic turbulences. League association CEO Christian Seifert said clubs must report to the association how long they can survive without games and income. He added: "UEFA's decision gives us space for league games until June, but we must consider game days for the Champions League and the Euro League." Seifert said fans must prepare for games behind closed doors, unusual dates and more unpredictable changes. "At present we can't say when we return to action," Seifert underlined. Dietmar Hopp said a support fund must be set up. The main shareholder of the Bundesliga side, TSG Hoffenheim, emphasized, in the current crisis, the help of bigger clubs for smaller ones is inevitable and an act of solidarity. Dortmund's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has been under fire after the 60-year-old had said economically sound clubs shouldn't have to pay for sides that haven't been appropriately managed. The DFL is expecting losses of up to 750 million euros due to TV and sponsoring contracts and ticket sales in case the season can't be finished orderly. Several clubs said they expect a drop in wages and transfer sums. The Norwegian association called for a Europe wide transfer ban referring to standard players contracts containing unilateral termination clauses when forced breaks take longer than two weeks. Xinhua