German animated film “Manou the Swift” hits Chinese theaters

   BEIJING, Dec. 28  -- "Manou the Swift," a German-produced animated adventure film starring the voices of Kate Winslet and Willem Dafoe, hit the big screen in China Saturday.
   Also known as "Birds of a Feather," the film tells of an adopted swift named Manou who grows up believing he is a seagull like his parents.
   Manou strives to swim, fish and fly like a seagull and fails. When both seagulls and swifts get into trouble, Manou fights heroically -- combining the traits of an inventive swift and courageous seagull.
   "Manou the Swift" is the first animated feature film made by Germany-based LUXX Studios, which is best known for its visual effects in "The Grand Budapest Hotel", "White House Down" and "Independence Day: Resurgence". Xinhau