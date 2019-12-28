German animated film “Manou the Swift” hits Chinese theaters

BEIJING, Dec. 28 -- "Manou the Swift," a German-produced animated adventure film starring the voices of Kate Winslet and Willem Dafoe, hit the big screen in China Saturday. Also known as "Birds of a Feather," the film tells of an adopted swift named Manou who grows up believing he is a seagull like his parents. Manou strives to swim, fish and fly like a seagull and fails. When both seagulls and swifts get into trouble, Manou fights heroically -- combining the traits of an inventive swift and courageous seagull. "Manou the Swift" is the first animated feature film made by Germany-based LUXX Studios, which is best known for its visual effects in "The Grand Budapest Hotel", "White House Down" and "Independence Day: Resurgence". Xinhau