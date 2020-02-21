Geingob urges Russia to Invest in Namibia in order to create employment for the local people.



Windhoek, Feb 2020-The Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation paid courtesy call on the President of the Republic of Namibia, His Excellency, Dr. Hage G. Geingob yesterday . Hon Matvienko informed that Namibia and the Russian Federation are yet to explore the full potential of the bilateral relationship.

Hon Matvienko, who delivered a special letter from President Vladimir

Putin of the Russian Federation, lauded the constructive role and the

respect President Geingob enjoys in Africa and in international affairs.

Welcoming Hon. Matvienko to Namibia, and wishing her fruitful

deliberations on mutually beneficial cooperation, President Geingob said:

“The Russian Federation is an old friend, a tried and tested friend

who stood with us and provided immense military, financial, and diplomatic

support to the SWAPO Party during the dark days of our Liberation

Struggle. Now that we have won our political freedom, we need you as

old friends, and invite Russian companies to come to Namibia and invest

in various sectors to help us overcome the economic downturn. Now our

people need jobs and income to have meaningful and happy lives. Our

collaboration on the economic front will serve as an impetus to further

consolidate the existing fraternal bonds of friendships, and also strengthen

the ongoing Government-to-Government interactions through the bilateral

Joint Permanent Commission, and in multilateral forums.”

Inviting Russian businesses to explore opportunities and adding

value to Namibian products, President Geingob emphasized the need for

the Namibian Government to expedite the conclusion of outstanding draft

agreements with the Russian Federation in order to strengthen trade,

business and people-to-people exchanges. The President further directed

that visa requirements for citizens of the Russian Federation would be

waved for Namibia to benefit from increased tourists arrivals and business

opportunities from the Federation.

President Geingob further expressed satisfaction with the bilateral

meeting he had with President Vladimir Putin at the October 2019 Africa-

Russia Summit in Sochi, Russia. President Geingob said that the well-

organized Summit was timely in restoring and driving the Africa-Russia

relations to an elevated level of cooperation, fit for a modern era.

Hon. Matvienko applauded Namibia for opening up licensing for uranium exploration, and expressed Russia’s willingness to work closely

with Namibia in the field of geology and subsoil management. Expressing

the need for a relationship at the level of a stronger strategic partnership,

Hon Matvienko informed that the Russian Federation would be willing to

increase the number of scholarships for Namibian students, and more can

be done to expand educational and scientific exchanges between Russian

and Namibian Universities.

Bilateral Cooperation

Through the Inter-Governmental Commission, Namibia and have

signed Agreements of Cooperation in areas of agriculture, health,

education, defense and security, mines and energy, trade and investment,

fisheries and tourism. Namibia receives fully sponsored scholarships from

the Russian Government, with about 1 000 Namibian students currently

studying in Russia.

