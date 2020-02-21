Geingob urges Russia to Invest in Namibia in order to create employment for the local people.
Windhoek, Feb 2020-The Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation paid courtesy call on the President of the Republic of Namibia, His Excellency, Dr. Hage G. Geingob yesterday . Hon Matvienko informed that Namibia and the Russian Federation are yet to explore the full potential of the bilateral relationship.
Hon Matvienko, who delivered a special letter from President Vladimir
Putin of the Russian Federation, lauded the constructive role and the
respect President Geingob enjoys in Africa and in international affairs.
Welcoming Hon. Matvienko to Namibia, and wishing her fruitful
deliberations on mutually beneficial cooperation, President Geingob said:
“The Russian Federation is an old friend, a tried and tested friend
who stood with us and provided immense military, financial, and diplomatic
support to the SWAPO Party during the dark days of our Liberation
Struggle. Now that we have won our political freedom, we need you as
old friends, and invite Russian companies to come to Namibia and invest
in various sectors to help us overcome the economic downturn. Now our
people need jobs and income to have meaningful and happy lives. Our
collaboration on the economic front will serve as an impetus to further
consolidate the existing fraternal bonds of friendships, and also strengthen
the ongoing Government-to-Government interactions through the bilateral
Joint Permanent Commission, and in multilateral forums.”
Inviting Russian businesses to explore opportunities and adding
value to Namibian products, President Geingob emphasized the need for
the Namibian Government to expedite the conclusion of outstanding draft
agreements with the Russian Federation in order to strengthen trade,
business and people-to-people exchanges. The President further directed
that visa requirements for citizens of the Russian Federation would be
waved for Namibia to benefit from increased tourists arrivals and business
opportunities from the Federation.
President Geingob further expressed satisfaction with the bilateral
meeting he had with President Vladimir Putin at the October 2019 Africa-
Russia Summit in Sochi, Russia. President Geingob said that the well-
organized Summit was timely in restoring and driving the Africa-Russia
relations to an elevated level of cooperation, fit for a modern era.
Hon. Matvienko applauded Namibia for opening up licensing for uranium exploration, and expressed Russia’s willingness to work closely
with Namibia in the field of geology and subsoil management. Expressing
the need for a relationship at the level of a stronger strategic partnership,
Hon Matvienko informed that the Russian Federation would be willing to
increase the number of scholarships for Namibian students, and more can
be done to expand educational and scientific exchanges between Russian
and Namibian Universities.
Bilateral Cooperation
Through the Inter-Governmental Commission, Namibia and have
signed Agreements of Cooperation in areas of agriculture, health,
education, defense and security, mines and energy, trade and investment,
fisheries and tourism. Namibia receives fully sponsored scholarships from
the Russian Government, with about 1 000 Namibian students currently
studying in Russia.
NDN Staffer