Geingob Posthumously Honored with José Martí Order by Cuban Delegation

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

The Cuban delegation, led by H.E. Esteban Lazo Hernández, President of the National Assembly of People’s Power, bestowed the esteemed José Martí Order posthumously upon the late President Dr. Hage G. Geingob. The honor was graciously received by Madame Monica Geingos, the former First Lady of Namibia and former First Lady of the Republic of Namibia.

The announcement came during the commemoration of Namibia’s Heroes Day on August 26, 2023, with the special guest of honor being H.E. Miguel Díaz Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic of Cuba. President Bermúdez declared the prestigious accolade in recognition of the late President Geingob’s exceptional contributions.

Christine //Hoebes, Minister in the Presidency, expressed Namibia’s profound gratitude for the bestowed honor on behalf of the late President Geingob. She emphasized the significance of this recognition, highlighting President Geingob’s unwavering commitment to democracy, peace, and justice for all.

“This recognition of his dedication to democracy, peace, and justice for all is a testament to his enduring legacy. President Geingob’s commitment to fostering international relations and promoting peace will always be remembered and cherished. We are grateful for this meaningful tribute to his remarkable contributions,” //Hoebes remarked.

The José Martí Order, named after the renowned Cuban poet and independence hero, José Martí, is one of Cuba’s highest honors, awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective countries and global peace.

President Geingob’s posthumous receipt of this distinguished award symbolizes the enduring friendship and mutual respect between Namibia and Cuba, as well as the profound impact of his legacy on the international stage.

