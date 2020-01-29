Geingob extend lunar new year greating to Xi Jinping

Windhoek Jan 29 – The President of the Republic of Namibia, His Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob extended well-wishes to His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China on the beginning of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Acknowledging and appreciating the deep bonds of friendship between Namibia and China, President Geingob expressed sincere condolences to President Xi Jinping following reports of fatalities as a result of the Coronavirus in the Hubei Province, and extended his brotherly support to his counterpart during this difficult time. President Geingob expressed confidence in China’s ability to deal with the virus.

President Geingob further assured President Xi Jinping of Namibia’s commitment to deepening the fraternal ties between the two countries in the interest of of socio-economic development.

NDN Staffer