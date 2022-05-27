Garden of hope for patients at the Keetmanshoop State Hospital

By Joe-Chintha Garises

KEETMANSHOOP, 27 May 2022 – What started as a campaign project and ended up as a dormant garden is now in the hands of community health worker, Emrico Blaauw.

A candidate for Keetmanshoop Urban in the last regional election, Blaauw has been involved in the protection of Keetmanshoop State Hospital since 2020. It was meant to help patients on anti-retroviral and tuberculosis medication and those struggling with a balanced diet.

“People eat properly when they are admitted to the hospital but once they are discharged, they can’t afford and that’s when the garden will fall in,” he said.

The garden is still in the beginning stage but Blaauw hopes that it will grow big and support the community. The project being is sponsored by the United Nations World Food Programme.

So far, the tomato and cabbage seeds have been planted and their fruits are being awaited. Once the garden has grown big the committee will be looking at selling some of the produce to local businesses to sustain itself.

“The garden has the capacity to sustain itself and grow bigger with time,” he concluded. – Namibia Daily News