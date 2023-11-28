Galp Initiates Drilling in Namibia’s Orange Basin, Unveiling Promising Prospects

Staff Reporter

Lüderitz, November 28 — Portuguese oil and gas company Galp has embarked on a significant exploration venture in Namibia’s Orange Basin, signalling a new chapter in the region’s oil and gas landscape. The company has commenced drilling operations at the Mopane 2X exploration well in license PEL 83, located offshore Namibia, near notable discoveries by industry giants Shell and TotalEnergies.

Galp’s drilling activities in license PEL 83 are centred around the Mopane 2X exploration well, strategically positioned at the southern end of the license. The Hercules semi-submersible rig, managed by Odfjell Drilling, is set to drill two wells as part of Galp’s exploration campaign, with the option for additional well testing.

PEL 83’s proximity to Shell’s Graff, La Rona, and Jonker discoveries, as well as TotalEnergies’ Venus discovery, underscores the region’s potential for significant hydrocarbon reserves. Galp’s exploration endeavours aim to further delineate the prospectivity of PEL 83, contributing to the growing interest and investment in Namibia’s offshore oil and gas sector.

In parallel, U.S. oil major Chevron is actively seeking environmental clearance for an ambitious drilling program in license PEL 90. The proposed program encompasses the drilling of five exploration wells and five appraisal wells, reflecting Chevron’s confidence in the substantial hydrocarbon potential of the area.

Chevron’s planned drilling activities, scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2024, align with the company’s commitment to unlocking the energy resources in PEL 90. This initiative not only signals Chevron’s optimism but also positions the region for increased oil and gas production in the coming years.

The ongoing exploration and drilling activities in Namibia’s Orange Basin carry profound implications for the region’s energy landscape. The potential discoveries in PEL 83 and PEL 90 could pave the way for substantial oil and gas production, positioning Namibia as a key player in the global energy market.

Galp’s current drilling campaign and Chevron’s upcoming program underscore the industry’s recognition of the Orange Basin’s significance. The developments not only attract investment but also contribute to the region’s economic growth and energy security.

As Namibia continues to unlock its hydrocarbon potential, industry stakeholders and observers anticipate exciting developments in the Orange Basin. The outcomes of these drilling initiatives have the potential to reshape the energy dynamics in the region and foster sustainable growth in the oil and gas sector.