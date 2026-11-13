G7 repeats U.S. falsehoods about Cuba: Cuban FM

HAVANA, Nov. 13 — Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said Thursday that a recent Group of Seven (G7) statement ignored the harm caused by the U.S. embargo against Cuba, while endorsing fabricated pretexts for punishing the Caribbean country.

In a post on the social media platform X, Rodriguez said the G7 foreign ministers’ statement, released Wednesday after two days of talks in Paris, “omits the reality of the cruel impact of the blockade, the economic war and the energy blockade imposed by the U.S. government against Cuba.”

Rodriguez described U.S. policy toward Cuba as “genocidal” and a “flagrant, massive and systematic” violation of the human rights of Cubans and the sovereignty of third countries.

He recalled that on Oct. 28, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for an end to the U.S. embargo on Cuba, which Washington has maintained for more than six decades.

Rodriguez said the international community had once again condemned the embargo at the General Assembly, while the G7 had chosen to repeat “false arguments fabricated by Washington” to justify the embargo.

The G7 members — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — expressed concern over Cuba’s “profound economic crisis and humanitarian needs” and called for improvements in the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The statement’s section on Cuba made no mention of the U.S. embargo, economic sanctions or the Trump administration’s threats of military intervention. It also did not address Washington’s Jan. 29 executive order, which set out a process for imposing additional tariffs on goods from countries that supply oil to Cuba. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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