France Telecom ex-bosses found guilty over worker suicides

PARIS, Dec. 20 -- A French court on Friday ruled that former CEO and other directors of France Telecom were guilty of "moral harassment" that triggered a wave of staff suicides during a cooperate restructuring in the late 2000s. The judge said the accused managers used "forbidden" methods to create "a climate of anxiety" in reaching the goal of cutting 22,000 jobs -- a fifth of the workforce and having some 10,000 employees change positions internally within three years. It is the first time that a CAC 40 company has been judged for "moral harassment", defined in the French Penal Code as "frequently repeated acts with the aim or effect of a deterioration of working conditions". The ruling was a landmark because it sets a precedent for big business and could pave the way for other similar collective procedures in France, said French media. Former CEO of French Telecom, Didier Lombard, was sentenced to one year in jail, with eight months suspended, and the maximum fine of 15,000 euros. The other six former executives got short prison terms and thousands of euros in fines. They said they would appeal the ruling. France Telecom, now known as Orange, was ordered to pay 75,000 euros. Orange said it would not appeal the verdict. Labor organizations said at least 35 employees of France Telecom took their own lives during the restructuring. Many of them left notes saying the managers had made their lives unbearable by using institutional harassment designed to force them out, according to French media reports. The trial focused on 39 cases between 2007 and 2010 -- 19 suicides, 12 suicide attempts and eight cases of serious depression. (1 euro = 1.11 U.S. dollars) Xinhau