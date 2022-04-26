Trending Now
National

Four seriously injured in head-on collision between Arandis and Usakos

April 26, 2022

By Foibe N Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 26 April 2022 – Four people were seriously injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles on the Vergenoeg bridge, between Arandis and Usakos, at around lunchtime on Monday.

A report issued by Inspector Shapunba Ileni on Tuesday afternoon stated that the accident occurred about 29 km from Arandis on the B2, when a black VW Polo, with one passenger traveling from Arandis towards Usakos, and a Silver Nissan, also with one passenger traveling in the opposite direction collided. And all occupants sustained serious injuries.

The VW Polo driver, a Namibian male (41), was transferred to Walvis Bay Welwitschia Private Hospital while his female passenger, also Namibian (32), was transferred to Windhoek Katutura State Hospital

The Silver Nissan driver, a Norwegian male (66), was transferred to Walvis Bay Welwitschia Private Hospital while his passenger, a Norwegian female (67), was also transferred to the Windhoek Katutura State Hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.  – Namibia Daily News

