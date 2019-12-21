Former Uruguay goalkeeper Munua takes charge of Nacional

MONTEVIDEO, Dec. 21 -- Uruguayan first division champions Nacional have named their former goalkeeper Gustavo Munua as head coach for a second time. The 41-year-old replaces Alvaro Gutierrez, who departed after leading Nacional to the Uruguayan first division title last Sunday. "It's official, Gustavo Munua will be the manager of Club Nacional. It's great that you are coming home," the Montevideo club said on social media, without revealing details of the contract. The announcement came just hours after Munua ended his 18-month tenure in charge of Spanish third division club Cartagena. A product of Nacional's youth academy, Munua began his playing career at Nacional in 1997 before moving to Deportivo La Coruna in 2003. He also represented Malaga, Levante and Fiorentina before returning to Nacional for his last season in 2014-15. Munua was capped 21 times for Uruguay's national team from 1998 to 2004. His managerial career also started at Nacional and included spells at LDU Quito and Deportivo La Coruna's B team before his move to Cartagena in July last year. Xinhau