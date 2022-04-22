Trending Now
Home National Forex trader threatened with arrest for breaking bail conditions
Forex trader threatened with arrest for breaking bail conditions
National

Forex trader threatened with arrest for breaking bail conditions

April 22, 2022

CATHY GODFREY, 22 April 20 22 -The Office of Namibia’s Prosecutor General has issued a final warning to Michael Amushelelo, commissar for economic development for Namibia Economic Freedom fighters, and Gregory Cloete, for breaking their bail conditions on two separate occasions earlier this month.

A letter dated 19 April 2022, to Windhoek law firm Kadhila Amoomo Legal Practitioners, stated

that it had come to the attention of the PG’s office that their clients had left the magisterial district of Windhoek on 5 and 12 April this year without prior authorisation by the investigating officer as ordered by the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court. Instead, they just sent text messages via WhatsApp to the investigating officer.

The letter further stated that this was in violation of condition number 3, relating to their bail release as ordered by the court on 14 October 2019. Failure, the letter said, to refrain from such behaviour would see the men being arrested without any further warning and an application made to revoke their bail.

“The aim is to silence me not to be there to fight for the poor and downtrodden,” Amushelelo said in a comment on social media.

Efforts to get comments from the Office of the Prosecutor General, Michael Amushelelo, and Kadhila Amoomo Legal practitioners proved fruitless. – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 122
0 comment
1
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Mourners pay final respects to Emiliano Sala

February 17, 2019

MET and stakeholders fail to manage Namibian coastline:...

July 7, 2018

FNB Namibia supports the North

September 1, 2017

Morocco arrests Danish citizen for alleged criminal cases

May 24, 2019

Mozambique’s national airline to sell aircraft to cut...

June 14, 2021

Australian hospital recruits humanoid robot for medical trial

August 24, 2018

INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY STATEMENT FROM SADC PF...

December 10, 2021

Polish health minister warns of possible 4th COVID-19...

June 30, 2021

Namibia vows to improve laws to fight against...

December 10, 2019

Feature: Bumper harvest presents income opportunities for Namibian...

August 7, 2021