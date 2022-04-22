Forex trader threatened with arrest for breaking bail conditions

CATHY GODFREY, 22 April 20 22 -The Office of Namibia’s Prosecutor General has issued a final warning to Michael Amushelelo, commissar for economic development for Namibia Economic Freedom fighters, and Gregory Cloete, for breaking their bail conditions on two separate occasions earlier this month.

A letter dated 19 April 2022, to Windhoek law firm Kadhila Amoomo Legal Practitioners, stated

that it had come to the attention of the PG’s office that their clients had left the magisterial district of Windhoek on 5 and 12 April this year without prior authorisation by the investigating officer as ordered by the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court. Instead, they just sent text messages via WhatsApp to the investigating officer.

The letter further stated that this was in violation of condition number 3, relating to their bail release as ordered by the court on 14 October 2019. Failure, the letter said, to refrain from such behaviour would see the men being arrested without any further warning and an application made to revoke their bail.

“The aim is to silence me not to be there to fight for the poor and downtrodden,” Amushelelo said in a comment on social media.

Efforts to get comments from the Office of the Prosecutor General, Michael Amushelelo, and Kadhila Amoomo Legal practitioners proved fruitless. – Namibia Daily News