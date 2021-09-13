FOR PROPOSALS FOR FUNDING FOR THE IMPLEMENTATION OF CALL JOB CREATION AND TRAINING SCHEMES

The Social Security Commission-Development FundSocial Fund (SSC-DF) provides employment creation and training schemes for the benefit of socio-economically disadvantaged persons who are unemployed.

A. EMPLOYMENT SCHEME

The SSC-DF provides financial assistance to deserving, innovative, community-based, and driven projects or schemes which have the potential to create employment for the socio-economically disadvantaged Namibians who are unemployed. These projects must strictly adhere to the principles of sustainable development in that they must be socially, environmentally, and economically viable. In addition, they must be aligned to National, Regional and Local Development Plans.

Development Agencies are encouraged to submit proposals for the implementation of one or a combination of the areas below:

a. Community infrastructure programs

b. Small rural and urban infrastructure programs

c. Community development programs

d. Community-based social services

e. Labour mobility and retraining programs.

f. Technical innovation programs for sustainability

B. TRAINING SCHEME

Registered and accredited Training Providers are encouraged to submit proposals for funding for the implementation of training programs for the benefit of persons from Registered socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds. While it is expected of the training providers to actively promote the trainees to potential employers, all trainees must be equipped with job-seeking skills. Training should also provide trainees with competencies and skills that enable them to become self-employed/ entrepreneurs. The list is not exhaustive but rather an indication of some of the areas in which training can be provided:

a. Small/medium scale manufacturing

b. Garment manufacturing and Fashion design.

c. Brick making, small-scale construction & maintenance

d. Practical food preparation, food service, and housekeeping

e. Woodwork, carpentry & welding

f. Electronics & Automotive repair

g. Acquisition of technical skills for value addition to agricultural produce (i.e. Animal husbandry, Horticulture, Poultry), minerals, and other natural resources

h. Travel & Tourism, Hospitality

i. Fisheries & Marine resources

How to apply

Application guidelines and forms are accessible at all SSC offices countrywide and can be downloaded from www.ssc.org.na. Further inquiries must be directed to the following:

Mr. Alfrenzo Haragaeb

Ms. Ingrid Keis

Tel: 061 – 280 7112

Tel: 061 – 280 7080

Email: Alfrenzo.Haragaeb@ssc.org.na

Email: Ingrid.Keis@ssc.org.na

Applications, in a sealed envelope clearly marked “SSC-DF Employment Scheme” or “SSC-DF Training Scheme”, must be addressed to:

Manager: Development Fund

Private Bag 13223, Windhoek, NAMIBIA
Cnr. A. Kloppers & J. Haupt Street, Khomasdal

Cnr. Khomasdal

Closing Date: 16h30 on Thursday, 30 September 2021.

Applications received by emails/ fax will not be considered. No submitted documents will be returned to applicants.

LATE SUBMISSIONS WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED

