FNB supports Crime Prevention in Katima Mulilo
FNB supports Crime Prevention in Katima Mulilo

October 26, 2021

WINDHOEK, 26 October 2021: FNB Katima Mulilo Branch recently donated an amount of N$ 5000 towards the purchase of bottled water to the Ministry of Safety & Security’s annual Crime Prevention Operation. This donation will support the crime prevention initiative which kicked off last week in the Zambezi, Kavango East, and Kavango West regions.

In the picture are Reagan Kwala (left) and Zambezi Region Police Chief Inspector, Kashupulwa

Reagan Kwala, Katima Mulilo Branch Manager: “We are happy to assist this type of joint initiative, as it leads to the safety of our people, their livestock and also stretches to protecting the natural beauty of our country, including our valued animals as the initiative targets all relevant crimes. We thank our Police for their commitment and hard work and wish them all the success for the three-week operation.”  – NDN Staffer

