FlyNamibia Expands Regional Network with New Routes to Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Angola
Transport

FlyNamibia Expands Regional Network with New Routes to Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Angola

November 16, 2023

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, Namibia – November 16 – FlyNamibia, Namibia’s primary scheduled carrier, is set to elevate its regional presence by introducing flights to three new destinations: Victoria Falls International Airport (VFA) in Zimbabwe, Maun International Airport (MUB) in Botswana, and Luanda (LAD) in Angola. The anticipated launch of these routes is scheduled for April 2024, effectively tripling the airline’s current regional offerings.

This strategic expansion is in alignment with the ambitions of the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) to strengthen regional connectivity. Managing eight airports in Namibia, the NAC aims to broaden Windhoek’s route network to encompass key destinations such as Harare (HRE), Lusaka (LUN), Gaborone (GBE), and Durban (DUR), among others. Simultaneously, the NAC is exploring additional connections to Europe and the Middle East, with potential focal points being Frankfurt, Doha, and Dubai.

FlyNamibia’s growth plan extends to augmenting its fleet through Westair Aviation, a majority shareholder with a 60% stake in the airline. Presently operating four Embraer ERJ-145s leased from Westair, FlyNamibia anticipates the delivery of an additional ERJ-135, previously in service with Air Namibia.

The introduction of these new routes is poised to offer travelers seamless access to some of Southern Africa’s most sought-after tourist destinations. Maun, recognized as the ‘tourism capital’ of Botswana, acts as the primary gateway to the Okavango Delta. Meanwhile, Victoria Falls stands as a prominent attraction in the region, drawing numerous visitors. Luanda, with its notable Namibian expatriate community, presents expanded possibilities for both business and leisure travel.

With the unveiling of these new routes, FlyNamibia and the NAC are positioning Namibia as a pivotal regional aviation hub, fostering tourism, business, and cultural exchange across Southern Africa and beyond.

