Flu vaccination reduces children’s hospitalization risk by 54 pct

JERUSALEM, Dec. 22 -- Israeli and U.S. researchers found that flu vaccination of children up to the age of eight reduces their hospitalization risk by 54 percent, Ben-Gurion University (BGU) said Sunday. In contrast to many other studies that examined morbidity among those vaccinated, the new study looked at whether vaccinated children were less hospitalized. The study, conducted by BGU, the Israeli health service organization Clalit, and the University of Michigan, examined the vaccination status of 3,746 six-month-to-eight-year-olds who were hospitalized for flu complications in the winters of 2015 to 2018. Children under eight are one of the population groups for whom flu vaccines are particularly recommended because of the high complication risks. Xinhau