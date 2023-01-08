Floods-caused collapse kills eight illegal miners in South Africa

Trending Now
Climate and Weather

January 8, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 8 — Eight illegal miners have been killed after they were trapped underground following a collapse Friday at Burgersfort in the northernmost Limpopo Province, the South African police said Sunday.
The illegal miners were digging for chrome at ga-Maroga village when heavy rains pushed the soil that blocked the only point they were using for entry and exit, thereby suffocating them, according to the police.
The deceased include one South African, three Mozambicans and four Zimbabweans, the police said.
“We have established a team to deal with illegal mining activities around the province, especially in the areas along the R37 road in Sekhukhune District and many illegal miners have been arrested and mining equipment confiscated,” said Provincial Commissioner of Police Thembi Hadebe in Limpopo.
Hadebe said charges in terms of the Immigration Act will also be preferred against the seven deceased as they were in the country illegally and illegal mining will also be registered against all of them.  (Xinhua)

