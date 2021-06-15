First President of Zambia H.E Dr. Kenneth D. Kaunda has been Hospitalized.

Lusaka, June 15 — Zambian first President His Excellency Dr. Kenneth D. Kaunda has been Hospitalized at Maina Soko Medical centre.

According to a statement sent out by the office of the first President, “H.E President Kaunda has been unwell and was admitted in the hospital at Maina Doko medical centre. His Excellency Dr Kaunda is requesting all Zambian and the international community to pray for him as the medical team is doing everything possible to ensure that he recoveres”.

Compiled by:

Annakleta Haikera

Namibia Daily News

Rundu