Exciting News: Nedbank Namibia Launches the Kapana Cook-Off Competition 2023

WINDHOEK, May 15 — Nedbank Namibia is excited to announce the highly anticipated ninth edition of its Kapana Cook-Off Competition. This competition not only showcases exceptional culinary talents but also acts as a catalyst for fostering entrepreneurship throughout our country.

With a steadfast commitment to supporting Namibian entrepreneurship and cuisine, Nedbank Namibia has invested an impressive N$3 million in hosting this remarkable competition since its inception in 2014. The Kapana Cook-Off Competition has quickly become a beacon of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs, providing them with an invaluable platform to thrive.

In a time-honoured tradition, the series started with an electrifying cook-off among various media houses. Fifteen (15) journalist teams ignited their open fires, eagerly vying for the prestigious title of Nedbank Kapana Media 2023 Team.

This year, the preliminary rounds of the competition will commence on June 24th with the Northern Round, which will be held in Oshakati. The Coastal Round will take place on July 8th in Walvis Bay, followed by the Central Round on August 5th in Windhoek. Three contestants will be selected from each round to participate in the finals on August 26th at the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair. To enter, chefs are advised to visit their nearest Nedbank branch for application forms or apply online at www.nedbanknamibia.com.

During the media event, Selma Kaulinge, Nedbank’s Namibia Communication and PR Manager, shared that the preliminary rounds have an age restriction of 18 years and older. Participants under 21 must have a parent or legal guardian sign an indemnity form on the day of the competition.

Kaulinge further elaborated on the prizes, announcing that the grand prize for winning the 2023 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition will be a Mobile Food Kitchen worth N$100,000, a Nedbank account with N$10,000, and a Bakpro Vetkoek voucher valued at N$5,000. The second prize winner will receive a Nedbank account with N$7,000 and a Bakpro Vetkoek voucher valued at N$3,000. The third prize winner will receive a Nedbank account with N$5,000 and a Bakpro Vetkoek voucher valued at N$2,000.

Nedbank also revealed that a Professional Chef Round will be held on August 4th at Soweto Market in Windhoek. To qualify as a participant in the professional chef round, individuals must have a formal chef qualification or training, as well as work experience in the food industry. For the Professional Chef round, the first-place winner will receive a Nedbank account with N$10,000 and professional assistance to develop the kapana section of their menu. The second-place winner will receive a Nedbank account with N$7,000, and the third-place winner will receive a Nedbank account with N$5,000.

Kaulinge highlighted that Bakpro, known for its slogan “Bake with confidence,” is also a sponsor of the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition. “Since vetkoek and kapana go together so well, it only makes sense to collaborate with the company that boasts of baking the best vetkoek in the country,” she said.

The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off started as a small local event in 2014 when Nedbank Namibia opened its new branch in Ongwediva. Since then, Nedbank Namibia has continuously invested in the competition, going beyond mere tokenism. “By partnering with like-minded organizations such as Bakpro, Agra Namibia, and the Namibia Chefs Association, we aim to give credence to this uniquely Namibian delicacy

and grow its popularity beyond its current societal confines,” Kaulinge concluded.

In the latest edition of the competition, The Brief was crowned the Nedbank Kapana Media 2023 Team, while Touch FM won the Best Dressed/Team Spirit Prize. These achievements highlight the talent and enthusiasm displayed by participants in the Kapana Cook-Off Competition.

Nedbank Namibia looks forward to another successful year of celebrating Namibian cuisine, nurturing entrepreneurship, and promoting the rich flavours of kapana. Through continued support and collaboration with valued partners like Bakpro, Agra Namibia, and the Namibia Chefs Association, Nedbank remains dedicated to uplifting aspiring chefs and entrepreneurs, ensuring the growth and recognition of this unique Namibian delicacy.