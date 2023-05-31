Excitement Builds for the Nedbank for Good Series in Oranjemund

By Staff reporter

WINDHOEK, May 31 — The third round of the Nedbank for Good Series is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 3rd, at the Oranjemund Golf Club in the diamond town.

The primary objective of the series is to raise awareness and provide support to various social charity organizations in different communities across the country.

This year, the Nedbank for Good Series has introduced the Rössing Foundation’s Mobile Laboratory for Science and Mathematics. In support of this initiative, Nedbank has pledged N$250,000 towards the laboratory, which focuses on enhancing English, mathematics, and science education. The mobile laboratory will visit schools in remote areas without easy access to educational facilities.

Dan Zwiebel, the DZ Golf Coordinator and event organizer for the Nedbank for Good Series, expressed his excitement about organizing this golf event. He praised the exceptional golf course in Oranjemund, referring to it as a hidden gem, and appreciated the incredible hospitality shown during the previous year’s event. Zwiebel mentioned that he had developed valuable friendships through this series and is eagerly looking forward to returning.

Zwiebel also emphasized his commitment to ensuring that all players have a memorable experience at the golf events. With the support of CB Enterprises and Global 360 Distributors, a welcome gift will be provided to all participants upon arrival. Additionally, Pupkewitz Megabuild will generously sponsor prizes for the winners of the men’s and ladies divisions. The winners of these divisions will qualify for the final tournament, which will be held at Omeya Golf Club on October 6, 2023.

Selma Kaulinge, the Manager for Communication and PR at Nedbank Namibia, expressed the bank’s pride in being a part of this initiative that supports those in need. Kaulinge highlighted their delight in participating in this golf series, which aligns with their commitment as financial experts who strive to make a positive impact. She emphasized that golf embodies discipline, precision, and camaraderie, values that resonate with Nedbank as an institution. Kaulinge eagerly anticipates witnessing incredible talent and fostering a sense of sportsmanship among the participants on the event day.

With this exciting lineup of events and the generous support from Nedbank and its partners, the third round of the Nedbank for Good Series promises to be a remarkable occasion, furthering the noble cause of assisting those in need.

– Namibia Daily News