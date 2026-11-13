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EU leaders meet in Dublin to discuss AI, Ukraine peace talks
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EU leaders meet in Dublin to discuss AI, Ukraine peace talks

November 13, 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 13 — European Union (EU) leaders gathered in the Irish capital of Dublin on Friday for an informal summit focusing on artificial intelligence (AI), economic competitiveness and the latest diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine conflict.

The meeting, chaired by European Council President Antonio Costa and hosted by Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, brings together leaders of the EU’s 27 member states at the Convention Centre Dublin.

According to the European Council, the summit marks the first dedicated strategic discussion on AI among EU leaders, with a focus on strengthening Europe’s competitiveness, reducing technological dependencies and developing its own AI capabilities.

Leaders are expected to exchange views with Arthur Mensch, CEO of French AI company Mistral, on Europe’s position in the global AI landscape. Nobel Prize laureate Geoffrey Hinton will join discussions on AI safety, cybersecurity, employment and the wider impact of the technology on society.

The Ukraine conflict is another key topic. Leaders will review recent peace talks in Abu Dhabi and discuss Europe’s role in negotiations, including efforts to develop a common EU position and provide security guarantees for Ukraine.

Friday’s meeting follows the ninth European Political Community summit held at the same venue on Thursday. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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