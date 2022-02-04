ESPN and ESPN 2 broadcast highlights – 4-10 February 2022

WINDHOEK, FEB 4 – Viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to even greater sporting variety, with some thrilling action coming their way on ESPN and ESPN 2 from Friday 4 to Thursday 10 February 2022.

ESPN

All times CAT

The first live action on ESPN arrives on the evening of Friday 4 February, as Birmingham City welcome Sheffield United for an EFL Championship clash (21:40 LIVE on ESPN). The English football action continues on Saturday 5 February with Hull City taking on Preston North End (16:25 LIVE on ESPN) and Swansea City hosting Blackburn Rovers in Wales (19:25 LIVE on ESPN).

Swansea boss Russell Martin has hailed his team for coming through recent difficulties. “It has been a really difficult time, especially with the transfer window and players wondering about their future,” said Martin. “I’m incredibly proud of the players for how they performed.”

Sunday 6 February sees a switch of focus to the Eredivisie and Scottish Premiership, Feyenoord take on Sparta Rotterdam for their derby clash in the Netherlands (13:50 LIVE on ESPN), followed by Motherwell v Celtic (15:25 LIVE on ESPN) and Ajax v Heracles (17:35 LIVE on ESPN).

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag says he has been impressed by the form of Brian Brobbey, who has been filling in as the team’s lead striker while Sebastien Haller has been away at the Africa Cup of Nations. “He does exactly what I asked of him,” says ten Hag of the Ghanaian striker. “He chooses position in the right way.”

Fans of Basketball and American Football will get their share of news and views from the respective sport each night from Monday 7 to Thursday 10 February with live airings of ‘NBA Today’ and ‘NFL Live’ at 22:00 and 23:00 respectively, LIVE on ESPN.

ESPN 2

All times CAT

The first live action on ESPN arrives on the morning of Friday 4 February and sees NCAA Basketball take centre stage, with Cincinnati v Memphis, Pepperdine v Gonzaga and Arizona State v USC (02:00, 04:00 and 06:00 LIVE on ESPN 2).

The NCAA Basketball action continues on Saturday 5 into Sunday 6 February, with ESPN College GameDay and live matches, including Kansas v Baylor and North Carolina v Duke, from 18:00 to 06:00 LIVE on ESPN 2.

One of the major pieces of news coming out of NCAA Basketball in recent times has been top Black men’s and women’s college coaches expressing their optimism about recent hiring trends for minorities. “I’m confident it’s going to stick in the years to come because my expectation is that we’re going to be successful,” said Duke women’s basketball coach Kara Lawson.

“So I have a lot of confidence in the men and women around the country that have gotten these opportunities. And I think, although success has been ignored in the past, I think it’s getting harder and harder to ignore the success that minority coaches, specifically African American coaches, are having at this juncture, at this time in our sport.”

Sunday 6 February sees Scottish Premiership action in the late afternoon, as Rangers host Heart of Midlothian at Ibrox (15:55 LIVE on ESPN 2), before the NFL Pro Bowl takes centre stage later that evening (22:00 LIVE on ESPN 2).

The NCAA Basketball action continues through the working week, with live games from Monday 7 to Tuesday 8 February, including Duke v Virginia and Texas v Kansas (from 21:00 LIVE on ESPN 2), as well as each morning on Wednesday 9 and Thursday 10 February (02:00 LIVE on ESPN 2).

