Escalating eastern DRC clashes threaten humanitarian aid delivery: UN

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 31 — Recent eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) clashes between government and rebel forces seriously escalate the conflict and threaten humanitarian aid delivery, a UN spokesman said on Monday.

The UN peacekeeping mission in the DRC said it is concerned about clashes in North Kivu province between members of the M23 militia, the Congolese armed forces and coalitions of armed groups occurring daily since the beginning of the month, said Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“These clashes, taking place in the Masisi, Rutshuru and Nyiragongo territories, represent a serious escalation of the conflict in eastern Congo,” Dujarric said. “They are also a serious threat to humanitarian relief operations and to the sites hosting displaced people in the periphery of Goma.”

The spokesman said peacekeepers from the UN mission known as MONUSCO deployed a Quick Reaction Force to Rutshuru to protect civilians. They work closely with the Congolese armed forces and the East African Community Regional Force and conduct patrols to protect Goma.

“They have also established security perimeters around humanitarian aid distribution centers near our Kitchanga base and escorted the delivery of non-food items and other humanitarian assistance in the area, where approximately 25,000 internally displaced people are seeking protection around the mission’s base,” Dujarric said.

Because of the eastern DRC conflict, the UN International Organization for Migration estimates there are 6.1 million displaced people in the country, a 17 percent increase over this time one year ago. (Xinhua)