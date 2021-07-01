Erongo Marine achieve 50% female leadership.

Walvisbay, July 1–Erongo Marine Enterprises (EME) has become the first fishing company to have a 50% female lead executive management team.

This is after the appointment of Kuda Hartzenberg as its new finance and marketing manager, and Gisela Gawases as sales representative recently.

According to the company’s managing director Dr Martha Uumati these appointments illustrate the company’s strong stance on gender inclusivity and women empowerment in a traditionally male dominated industry.

“While EME has made progress toward gender diversity at executive management level, we would like to see similar progress at our vessel management level and continue to invest in leadership development programmes. We constantly encourage females to take up technical roles in the fishing industry,” Dr Uumati says.

NDN Correspondent