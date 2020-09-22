Embassy of Finland grants 400 000 euros to Namibian non-profit projects.





Windhoek, Sept 22-Four Namibian organizations have received a total of 400 000 euros from Embassy of Finland’s Fund for Local Cooperation for projects taking place in 2020-2021.



The Embassy of Finland has granted funding to four Namibian non-profits to support their work in creating sustainable growth in Namibia: Dololo innovation hub, Hanns Seidel Foundation Namibia, Institute for Public Policy Research and Namibia Media Trust.



Following the call for proposals in October 2019, the Embassy of Finland received 221 applications for a total of 13.8 million euros. After careful screening and evaluation of all applications, four projects were selected to receive grants from the Fund of Local Cooperation (FLC) of the Embassy of Finland for a total of 400 000 euros.



Fund for Local Cooperation promotes Finnish values



The Embassy of Finland uses the FLC funding instrument to support local civil society projects and to promote values in accordance with Finnish development policy as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2030.



The four projects were selected based on their contribution to FLC’s priority areas. Outlined in the call for proposals, a successful project was expected to contribute to one or more of the following thematic areas: creating a fair, equal and inclusive society, promoting innovation, advancing youth employment and livelihood opportunities and/or strengthening climate resilience and sustainability.



“The FLC is a great way for our Embassy to strengthen ties with Namibian civil society. These four projects exemplify the priorities of Finnish development policy while advancing a dynamic, inclusive and sustainable Namibia” stated H.E. the Ambassador of Finland, Ms. Pirkko-Liisa Kyöstilä. “Our Embassy has partnered with many passionate and competent actors through FLC over the years and we value them greatly.”



Tackling issues in different sectors



The selected projects fulfilled the eligibility criteria and exemplified the chosen thematic areas of the call for proposals with their areas of expertise. Each project was awarded a grant of 100 000 euros over the period of 2020-2021.



The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) received funding to continue their important work in monitoring the legislative agenda of parliament and building connections between civil society and policymakers. IPPR’s Democracy Report –project advocates for a fair, equal and inclusive Namibia and aligns well with the priorities of Finnish development policy.



Namibia Media Trust (NMT) is a forerunner in building capacity on issues of access to information in Namibia. NMT received the FLC grant for its work in empowering youth and supporting them to transform the right of access to information into real action and thereby to knowledge and power. Their ‘Democracy Engaged’ project ensures inclusion of vulnerable groups, particularly the youth, in democratic processes through access to information.



The Hanns Seidel Foundation Namibia received the grant for their aquaponics system pilot project. The project contributes to a climate resilient and sustainable Namibia by establishing aquaponics systems in selected communities as well as training community members on this climate-smart agricultural production method and implementing an information campaign on aquaponics. Building climate resilience and climate change adaptation is also a priority area of Finnish development policy.



Dololo innovation hub provides spaces and supporting networks to young entrepreneurs. Their Extra Tekno -project received the grant to establish a space to teach coding and software development. They also plan to start an international exchange program to transfer skills and knowledge in the technology sector. The project contributes to a dynamic and thriving Namibia by promoting innovation and entrepreneurship as well as building private-sector ties and partnerships between Namibia and Finland.

