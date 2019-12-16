Egyptian president condemns foreign intervention in Sudan, Libya

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt, Dec. 17 -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi condemned on Monday foreign interference in neighboring Sudan and war-torn Libya. Sisi's comments came during a session he held with representatives of foreign media working in Egypt on the sidelines of the third edition of the four-day World Youth Forum (WYF) which opened on Friday in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh. "Foreign interference in the affairs of the countries of the region was one of the most important reasons for instability in the last decade. This did not only happen in Libya and Sudan, but also in Syria," the president said. Sisi stressed that Libya and Sudan are "national security issues" for Egypt, "because Egypt has direct borders with the two countries, and they constitute a strategic depth for Egypt." He added that Egypt will not "allow anyone who believes he is able to control them." Regarding Libya, Sudan and Syria, Egypt supports the territorial integrity of each country without division, the legitimacy based on a political solution and free and fair elections that bring a leader that the people will be satisfied with. Xinhau