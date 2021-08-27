Dundee Concludes Wage Negotiations with MUN

TSUMEB, Aug. 27 — Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb successfully concluded the substantive negotiations with the Mineworkers’ Union of Namibia, which has been ongoing for the first half of this year.

The Recognition and Procedural Agreement entered into between DPM Tsumeb and Mineworkers’ Union of Namibia directs both parties to meet and negotiate on substantive issues including salary increases and benefits. Following these negotiations, the parties reached a two-year agreement as follows:

Salary increase of 3% for 2021 taking effect from 1 July 2021 Salary increase of 4% for 2022 taking effect from 1 March 2022

According to Vice President and Managing Director, Zebra Kasete, this agreement covers the period 01 July 2021 to 28 February 2023. He further expressed his appreciation to the negotiation teams for the maturity with which these very difficult negotiations were conducted. Kasete said the current situation in the world, and more so in the country was taken into consideration during the process.

The agreement comes at a time when the economy is under siege from COVID-19, and with the uncertainty which organizations across industries face, and negotiations were mindful of these challenges.

The concluded agreement now provides clarity for employees, enabling them to remain focused on safety and productivity.

In expressing his appreciation, Mr. Kasete said “we are grateful to our shareholders for a sense of caring towards employees; we are committed to ensuring that the smelter is transformed into a sustainable business that will unlock resources and generate value for all our stakeholders”

The DPM Tsumeb Mine Workers Union Branch Executive Chairman, Christian Ntjamba thanked Management for the agreement reached. Even though some members were not content, the agreement is mutually beneficial to all stakeholders, under the current circumstances. He further expressed joy to be employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contributed by Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb